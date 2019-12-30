Six-story building collapses in Karachi’s Ranchore Line

KARACHI: A six-floor dilapidated building collapsed in Soomra Gali, Ranchore Line, Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, a six-floor building, having 19 flats tilted down earlier in the day. Getting notice of the matter, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials reached the area and had sealed the building.

Luckily the residents were shifted from the building before it collapsed over the empty godown situated into its surroundings.

Talking to ARY News, Director General SBCA Zafar Ahsan said that the team immediately reached the spot after getting the news about the damage to the building’s foundation.

The residents living in the 19 flats of the dilapidated six story building were evacuated to avoid human loss.

He said the building is only 23 years old and he has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

It was learnt by ARY News that the building was damaged three years ago after the fire broke out in a godown situated into its basement.The authorities did nothing rather than giving the residents warning letters to evacuate the building.

Back in October, 2018, a mother and her son were injured, when a portion of a dilapidated building had collapsed in Ramswami, an area near Ranchore Line.

One of city’s oldest localities, Ranchore Line and Ramswami area have some residential buildings that were constructed before partition and have never gone through renovation or reconstruction since then.

