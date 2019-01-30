BANNU: Six members of a family were killed in an explosion at a house in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Local officials relayed that a couple along with their four children lost their lives in the explosion which took place within the jurisdiction of Haved police station.

A school teacher, Barkatullah, his wife and four children were among the deceased victims. According to police officials the deadly blast took place inside a room.

Rescue teams and a police investigation team reached the site of the explosion immediately after the incident and cordoned off the area.

The bodies of the victims have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu.

A provincial government spokesperson reiterated that the incident happened at the house of a school teacher and was reportedly a cylinder explosion.

The Bannu district lying towards the south of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering North Waziristan, was said to be founded by a British colonial official in 19th century. It was once a British military base used for action against the Pashtun border tribes in the Tochi Valley and Waziristan.

Comments

comments