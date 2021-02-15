Web Analytics
Six more Lahore neighbourhoods put under smart lockdown

Lahore smart lockdown

LAHORE: The Lahore administration has imposed a smart lockdown in as many as six neighbourhoods of the city for ten days on Monday after they reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

The areas that have been put under lockdown include;

Sector F Street Number 4 Block-A, Askari 10 Street Number 2 Block-A, Street Number 3 Z-Block, Main Ghazi Road Block-S DHA, Street 7 Sarwar Colony, Main Street Fazal park and Shadbagh.

“There has been a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in the Province of Punjab during last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of this disease,” read a notification issued to this effect.

The provincial health secretary ordered that “there shall be ‘controlled entry and exit’ in the areas of district Lahore identified as hotspots of COVID-19.”

All shopping malls will remain closed in the areas that have been under smart lockdown.

Pakistan Covid cases

Pakistan has recorded 26 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,333.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 26 more lives and 1,048 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 910 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,680 patients are still in critical condition.

