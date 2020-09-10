Six more people die of coronavirus, 441 test positive

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed six more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,365.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 441 more people tested positive for the highly contagious disease, lifting the number of people affected by it to 299,855.

The number of people recovering from the coronavirus has jumped to 287,950 as more people recuperated during the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s Covid-19 active cases down to 5,540.

25,081samples were tested, out of which 441 turned out to be positive.

Global deaths hit 900,000

The global death toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 today, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million, according to a Reuters tally.

he United States remains the world’s worst-affected country, with deaths exceeding 190,000 and cases exceeding 6.3 million. Brazil is in second place with more than 127,000 deaths followed by India with nearly 74,000 dead.

