Six new cases of coronavirus surface in UAE, tally rises to 19

ABU DHABI: Six new cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have been detected in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), taking the total number of people diagnosed with the disease in the country to 19, Gulf News reported.

The newly infected persons came from Iran before the suspension of flights from Iran, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

The infected persons are of different nationalities, including four Iranians, one Bahraini and one Chinese.

Also Read: Iran confirms total of 26 coronavirus deaths: ministry

The ministry also announced the recovery of two coronavirus patients, bringing the number of recovered to five, all of them Chinese.

The two who have recovered are 36-year-old and 37-year-old Chinese citizens, and they have received treatment in UAE hospitals.

The first belongs to the Chinese family who first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the UAE.

Also Read: Japan woman tests positive for virus after ‘recovery’

Comments

comments