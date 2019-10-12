Govt likely to bring six presidential ordinances for legal reforms

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sought the federal cabinet to give approval to the presidential ordinances in order to implement six new legal reformations, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A summary has been sent to the federal cabinet by the secretary of Ministry of Law and Justice for the approval of six ordinances to promulgate the draft bills.

The draft bills include ‘The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019’, ‘Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance, 2019′, The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019’, ‘Superior Courts (Court Dess and Mode of Adress) Order (Repeal) Ordinance, 2019’, ‘National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019’ and ‘Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, 2019’.

It may be noted here that the recommendations were made by the state-constituted ‘Task Force’ under the chairmanship of the Law Minister Farogh Naseem in order to expedite lawmaking process for alleviating the hardships of the nationals.

The summary’s copy which was obtained by the ARY News stated that the draft bills are pending in the concerned standing committee after being introduced in the National Assembly (NA).

Following the delay in the legislation process in the parliament, the federal government has decided to bring presidential ordinances regarding the six new regulations.

The law minister proposed the federal cabinet to immediately promulgate the draft bills as presidential ordinances after citing that ‘the legislative process will take substantial time’.

Sources said that the summary will be presented before the cabinet members during the upcoming session scheduled on October 14 (Monday).

A legal aid authority will be established for the needy people, whereas, an ordinance will allow the authorities to issue succession certificates within 15 days, sources added.

The amended laws will ensure the prevention of women’s property rights and provision of required facilities within a period of two months. The legislation will also amend the plea bargaining regulation of the anti-corruption watchdog. Moreover, the law ministry also sought an amended law for the dress and conduct of the lawyers, sources said.

Comments

comments