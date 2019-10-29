Six Pak Army soldiers among eleven wounded in firing by Afghan forces

RAWALPINDI: At least eleven people, including six Pakistan Army soldiers and five civilians, got wounded when Afghan security forces resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Afghan border on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan forces fired from the Nari district of the Kunar province, targeting the civilian population in Arundu village in Chitral.

The Pakistan Army responded effectively and targeted the Afghan border posts which engaged in the firing.

“There are reports of substantial damage to Afghan Border Posts, while fire stopped after an engagement at a military level,” the military’s media wing said.

Last month, two Pakistani servicemen, including a major and sepoy, had embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on the Pak-Afghan border in Mohmand district.

“Major Adeel Shahid & Sepoy Faraz Hussain embraced shahadat on Pak-Afg Border in Mohmand Distt,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.

“Squad under shaheed off[icer] was supervising fencing work in an area which carried critical infiltration route. Shaheeds fell victim to an IED planted by terrorists from across the border.”

