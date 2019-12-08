Six people feared dead as car plunges into canal in Mianwali

MIANWALI: Six members of a family are feared dead after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal on Sunday.

Seven people were travelling in the ill-fated car when it plunged into Lower Branch Canal Piplaan.

One of them was rescued alive while a search operation is underway to trace the drowned people, who included three women, two children and a man.

The family was taking an ailing member back home from a hospital when their car tried to overtake another vehicle and fell into the canal.

The drowned people have been identified as Abdul Rauf, Shakeela, Tanzila, Dilshad, Abu Bakar, and Eman.

Earlier in August, four members of a family had drowned in the water of mountainous drain as they were trying to build embankment to store water for their fields near Gajoji village.

Ghulam Rasool, his two daughters and daughter-in-law were building embankment when their tractor fell into seven-foot deep ditch.

Ghulam Rasool, Jind Wadi Bibi, 14, Basheeran Bibi, 16, and Latifan Bibi, 20, drowned. A rescue team fished out the bodies and handed over to the family.

