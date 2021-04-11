Six killed as car falls into ditch in Azad Kashmir

KOTLI: At least six people were killed after a car plunged into a ditch in Azad Kashmir’s Kotli on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

Rescue sources said the bodies were shifted to the Kotli DHQ Hospital. A child was injured in the accident and shifted to the hospital for medical attention, they added.

The car was going from Nakyal to Kotli when it met the accident.

Rescue officials said the deceased include the driver of the vehicle and five members of a family.

