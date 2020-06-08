Six more fall prey to coronavirus at Mayo Hospital Lahore

LAHORE: Six more patients on Monday succumbed to coronavirus at Mayo Hospital Lahore, taking the fatalities tally to 155 at the hospital.

Confirming the deaths, Professor Asad Aslam said 22 patients are still under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the Punjab Health department, 253 people have lost their lives in Lahore only due to coronavirus, so far.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan now has passed 100,000 mark and currently stands at 103,671 after detection of 4,728 new infections in last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,067 with 65 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 38,108 cases have been detected in Sindh, 38,903 in Punjab, 13,487 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,516 in Balochistan, 5,329 in Islamabad, 396 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 932 in Gilgit Baltistan.

So far 34,355 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the country, while 67,249 are still fighting the deadly virus.

Pakistan carried out 22,650 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 705,833.

