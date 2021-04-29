Six PTI MPAs expelled from NA-249 over code of conduct breach

KARACHI: The election commission officials on Thursday ordered six MPAs of the PTI to leave NA-249 constituency over violation of the code of conduct during the by election, ARY News reported.

The election officials served notices to PTI members of Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Saeed Afridi, Bilal Ghaffar, Raja Azhar, Shahnawaz Jadoon and Shahzad Awan to leave the constituency.

The election commission officials also directed the PML-N MNA Kheal Das Kohistani to quit the constituency.

According to the election code of conduct a public office holder could not visit a constituency during the election.

The District Returning Officer while issuing orders for expelling six PTI MPAs one after another, said that the PTI members, despite prohibition continuously violating the election code of conduct.

People’s Party leader Taj Haider in his 5th letter to the election commission over the matter said that the PTI assembly members violating the election code repeatedly after one another despite being expelled from the constituency.

It is to be mentioned here that the election commission officials had earlier wrote a letter to police authorities over letislators illegal visits of NA-249 constituency and polling stations during the by election.

The Regional Election Commissioner and the District Monitoring Officer in a letter to the DIG Police South and DIG West said the visits of polling stations from the legislators is violation of the law.

“These visits could sabotage the peaceful environment and voting process.”

The election commission directed the police officials to take immediate action against breach of the election code of conduct.

