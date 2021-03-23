Six more schools in Attock closed after emergence of COVID-19 cases

ATTOCK: As many as six schools in Attock, district of Punjab were closed for a week on Tuesday after a number of coronavirus cases were diagnosed, ARY News reported.

As per details, the cases were detected in four schools of Thesil Attock and two in Fateh Jung. The school has been closed for a week as a precautionary measure for disinfection. The District Education Authority has released the orders about the closure of the schools.

So far 11 educational institutions have been closed in Attock. It is to be noted that schools in seven districts of Punjab are closed from March 15 until March 28 after a spike of COVID-19 cases.

Schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Gujrat will remain close until March 28.

Yesterday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said that the country has taken various steps to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic and the ministry is willing to keep educational institutions open.

Shafqat Mahmood, while addressing a press conference today, said that there is a lot of difference between academic sessions in education centres and online version of studies. He reiterated that the final decision regarding the closure of the educational institutions will be made on March 24.

