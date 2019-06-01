Get ready for sizzling weather in Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Pakistanis should brace themselves as their Eid holidays will be ‘sweaty’ this year, because the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has given a forecast for hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the MET office, temperature is likely to soar in the coming days with the first week of June expected to be extremely sizzling in most parts of the country.

Unfortunately, this year, the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan from June 4 to June 7, exactly when the hot weather will be prevailing with full swing.

Nevertheless, the meteorological department has predicted some relief in the persistently hot weather of Karachi by the mid of June.

As per details, the met office said the weather will remain hot in the metropolis until after Eid, however, after June 15, the temperature will recede.

The monsoon rains will kick off from July in Karachi, the met office said.

