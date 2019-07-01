SJC undecided over names of judges for LHC appointments

ISLAMABAD: An important session of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Monday failed to reach an agreement over the names presented for the appointment of judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa chaired SJC session to review names suggested by the LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan for their appointments as high court’s judges.

However, the council’s session was concluded without making any decision over the recommended names.

The LHC chief justice was asked to present a new list of names for judges’ appointments.

Sources said that LHC CJ had forwarded a list of judges for their appointments after consultations that include:

Khalid Mehmood, Malik Waqar, Advocate Asif Saeed Rana, former judget Abdul Rehman Aurangzaib, Advocate Zubair Khalid, Mushtaq Mohal, Advocate Nasir Mehmood, Barrister Waheed Khan, Humayun Imtiaz.

The LHC CJ also recommended names of some Sessions’ Judges including Shakeel Ahmed, Safdar Salim and Shakeel Ahmed.

