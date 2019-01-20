KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday continued flight operations at Skardu airport even after heavy snowfall appeared to have covered the entire runway, ARY News reported.

The CAA did not let the airport go dysfunctional despite heavy snowfall. As can be seen in the footage, the CAA staff continued work with the help of machinery on removing snow from runway on war footing.

The airport had ceased functioning in harsh weather for the last five days, however the CAA staff’s efforts were being regarded as outstanding in clearing one foot snow from the way for aircrafts in such weather condition.

The runway has been opened now for all flights. PIA operates Airbus 320 aircraft in Skardu.

The 12,000 feet Skardu runway is counted among one of the rarest runways which are established at the height of 7,500.

Few days ago, three-year record of cold weather was broken in Skardu district and its adjacent areas as temperature dipped to -16 °C.

Because of the extreme cold weather ponds, drains, lakes and rivers had got frozen.

