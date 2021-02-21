‘Skating Force’ deployed around NSK during PSL matches

KARACHI: ‘Skating Force’ has been deployed around National Stadium Karachi (NSK) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL-6) matches as part of strict security measures, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the 20 personal of the Skating Force including 10 men and 10 women have been deployed in the area especially near Stadium Flyover to curb street crimes during the traffic jams.

The Skating Force will come in handy as it will be able to chase after criminals in traffic jams, narrow alleys and other circumstances where the regular police force or LEAs will encounter difficulties.

The police high-ups said that the force was posted in the area to control street crimes during the traffic jams in the area.

