SKMT Karachi will be country’s biggest cancer hospital: PM Imran

Video

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has expressed happiness over the start of construction work at the site of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Karachi.

In a tweet on Saturday, PM Imran said that SKMT Karachi will be the biggest cancer hospital in the country and it would be equipped with the latest machines.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust is acting as a model institution to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer through the application of modern methods of curative and palliative therapy irrespective of their ability to pay, the education of health care professionals and the public and perform research into the causes and treatment of cancer.

