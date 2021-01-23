Web Analytics
SKMT Karachi will be country’s biggest hospital: PM Khan

SKMH Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Karachi hospital will be the biggest and the most modern hospital in Pakistan.

In a tweet Saturday, he said work on the basement of the hospital is proceeding at a good pace after a slowdown during the Covid crisis.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust is acting as a model institution to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer through the application of modern methods of curative and palliative therapy irrespective of their ability to pay, the education of health care professionals and the public and perform research into the causes and treatment of cancer.

