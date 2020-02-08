‘Slight chance’ of Rajab moon sighting on 24 Feb eve: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there is slight chance of sighting the new moon of Rajab 1441 AH on the evening of 24 February.

The new moon of Rajab, 1441 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 20-32 PST on 23 February, weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is slight chance of sighting the new moon of Rajab, 1441 AH on the evening of 24 Feb. i.e. on 29th of Jamadi-us-Sani, 1441 AH.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of February 25.

The crescent of Rajab, the 7th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will most likely to be sighted on the evening of 25 February.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the moon of Rajab, 1441 AH is expected to be held on Monday.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon.

It is to be mentioned here that Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had last year recommended dissolution of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

He said with development of the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’, sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore.

