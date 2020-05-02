Slight chance of Shawwal moon sighting on May 23rd: met office

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there is slight chance of sighting the moon of Shawwal 1441 AH on the evening of 23rd May i.e. on 29th of Ramazan.

The Shawwal moon most likely to be sighted on Sunday May 24 and the Eidul Fitr will fall on Monday May 25.

In a statement the met office has said that the new moon of Shawwal, 1441 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 22:39 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 22 May (Friday).

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘slight chance’ of sighting the new moon of

Shawwal, 1441 AH on the evening of Saturday 23rd May i.e. on 29th of Ramazan, 1441 AH, the met office predicted.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of May 23rd.

The crescent of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will most likely to be visible on the evening of 24 May. Thus Eidul Fitr most probably will fall on May 25 (Monday).

Eidul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan and is believed to be a blessing for those who observe fast all day long from dawn to dusk throughout the month.

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, 1441 AH is expected to be held on Saturday (May 23rd) evening.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of Science and Technology has developed the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’ and federal officials have said that sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore.

