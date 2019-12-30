Small plane crashes into house, pilot killed

WASHINGTON: A small plane crashed into a house in Maryland on Sunday, killing the pilot on the spot, ARY News reported.

A spokesman for Prince George’s County fire and emergency services said that the single-engine light aircraft struck the home’s carport before it broke into many pieces on the ground.

The plane and the carport caught fire after the accident, he said and added that the blaze have been extinguished by fire fighters.

The identity of the pilot was not immediately known. The spokesperson said that no one was present at the house when the plane crashed into it.

The accident took place in the neighborhood of Lanham in the northeastern section of suburbs near Washington, D.C., shortly before 3 p.m.

