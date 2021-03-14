Smart lockdown imposed in 20 Covid hot-spots in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The district administration has imposed smart lockdown in 20 areas of Gujranwala amid spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the health department the tally of coronavirus patients in the district has reached to 393.

The administration will enforce coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly, deputy commissioner Gujranwala said in a statement.

“All shops in the district will be closed by 6:00 PM except the shops of essential items and medical stores,” the DC said.

There will be a complete ban on all kinds of gatherings at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

Only take-away will be allowed at hotels and restaurants. Moreover, schools, cinema halls, parks and shrines will also remain closed for two weeks, the deputy commissioner said.

Spring festival and other sports events, gatherings and ceremonies will be prohibited under the SOPs, according to the statement.

The provincial administration on Saturday decided to impose smart lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujrat amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab in a statement announced to impose smart lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots including 16 localities of Lahore, four in Rawalpindi and 17 areas of Gujrat district.

“There will be controlled entry and exit in the areas of three districts identified as hotspots of COVID-19,” read the orders.

All shopping malls, restaurants and offices will remain closed in the areas that have been under smart lockdown.

According to the order, grocery shops, general stores and petrol pumps will remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Comments

comments