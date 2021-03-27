Covid third wave: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Punjab

LAHORE: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease, the provincial administration on Saturday imposed smart lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujrat and Multan, ARY News reported.

In a notification, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that 19 more areas of Faisalabad, four localities in Gujrat, two areas of Multan and 27 localities in Lahore have been placed under the smart lockdown.

“I, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Government of Punjab, after the approval from the chief minister and in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 4(C), 5(1) (e) and 5(1) (f) of the Punjab infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020, do hereby order that there shall be “controlled entry and exit” in the areas of district Lahore identified as hotspots of COVID-19 disease with immediate effect till 9th of April,” read the notification.

All the markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) will remain closed in these areas. There shall be a complete ban on the movement of people to and from these areas, read the notification.

There shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious or any other purpose at any place throughout these areas.

