Smart Lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sialkot

LAHORE: The provincial administration has imposed smart lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi amid spike in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab has announced smart lockdown in 15 hot-spots in Rawalpindi, 13 in Lahore and six areas of Sialkot.

“All shopping malls, restaurants and offices will remain closed in the lockdown areas,” according to the statement.

“There will be controlled movement of the area’s residents in the areas of three districts identified as hot-spots of COVID-19,” read the orders.

There will also be complete ban on all types of gatherings at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

Medical stores and the health facilities will remain open in these areas, secretary health added.

In the areas of smart lockdown, milk shops, meat shops and bakeries will remain open until 6:00 PM.

According to the order, the shops of necessary items and petrol pumps will remain open from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

The provincial administration on Saturday had imposed smart lockdown in several areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujrat.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab in a statement announced to impose smart lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots including 16 localities of Lahore, four in Rawalpindi and 17 areas of Gujrat district due to the spike in coronavirus cases in Punjab.

