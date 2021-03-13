Smart lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Gujrat, Pindi amid Covid spike

LAHORE: The provincial administration has decided to impose smart lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujrat amid increasing number COVID-19 cases, ARY News reportedd on Saturday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab in a statement announced to impose smart lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots including 16 localities of Lahore, four in Rawalpindi and 17 areas of Gujrat district keeping in view the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Punjab.

“There will be controlled entry and exit in the areas of three districts identified as hotspots of COVID-19,” read the orders.

All shopping malls, restaurants and offices will remain closed in the areas that have been under smart lockdown.

According to the order, grocery shops, general stores and petrol pumps will remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

There will also be a complete ban on all kinds of gatherings at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

Medical stores and the health facilities will remain open in these areas, secretary health added.

Earlier on February 16, the Lahore administration had imposed a smart lockdown in as many as six localities of the city for ten days after they reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

Comments

comments