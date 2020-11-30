Smart lockdown imposed at 5,082 spots across country, NCOC told

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has been briefed about the latest situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and imposition of smart lockdown in different spots of the country to curb the spread of the virus, ARY News reported on Monday.

The NCOC head and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired a session of the central monitoring and command desk for looking into COVID-related developments.

The session was attended by the executive director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Professor Dr Aamer Ikram and other high-level officials, whereas, Provincial chief secretaries attended the session via video link.

The pace of virus spread, implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), availability of medical resources and other issues were discussed in the session.

During the session, concerned federal and provincial officials have given a briefing to the high-ups regarding the smart lockdown amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

They elaborated that 5,082 spots with a population of over 2 million were kept under smart lockdown including 1,459 in Punjab, 206 in Sindh, 182 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 330 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) till December 6 as the highest positivity rate is recorded in the region followed by 11.95 per cent in Balochistan.

In AJK region, the COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded highest in Mirpur up to 27.72 per cent followed by Muzaffarabad up to 23.44 per cent.

The positivity rate in Sindh’s Hyderabad city stands at 18.21 per cent. 2,046 patients are in critical condition after contracting COVID-19, they added.

Earlier on Sunday, it emerged that five major cities of the country, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar were contributing 70 per cent of coronavirus spread.

The National Command and Operation Centre was briefed yesterday that around 46 deaths on an average per day were recorded this week while average of 237 hospital admissions were also noted.

The forum had directed for stringent enforcement measures to control the spread of disease. The NCOC has said that Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio has reached 7.1 per cent.

