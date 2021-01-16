Smart lockdown to be imposed in several Peshawar localities

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the local administration on Saturday decided to impose a smart lockdown in several localities of Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to details, the district administration has decided to impose smart lockdown in areas including Hayyatabad, Machni Road, Khushal Town, Kohat Road, Yakatoot and others.

People in the aforesaid areas have been directed to avoid unnecessary movement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 2,432 new infections during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 45 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,908. 2,793 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,334 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 33,763.

Read more: Pakistan reports 45 COVID-19 deaths during past 24 hours

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 516,770.

A total of 42,422 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 472,099 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,326,431 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments