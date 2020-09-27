Smartphones worth Rs45mn stolen from container in India

NEW DELHI: In a highway robbery, 2,442 smartphones worth Rs 45 million were stolen from a container truck in Telangana state of India.

According to the details, unidentified robbers stole the smartphones worth 45 million when the truck driver stooped his vehicle to have dinner at a roadside hotel in Medak district of Telangana on September 16.

However, the driver, Devender, noticed that the containers doors were tempered and the stock was missing when he halted the vehicle for refueling tank in Adilabad in the wee hours of September 17.

The driver immediately informed his superior about the robbery, who directed him to go back to Medak district and lodged a complaint about the robbery with the police.

Srinivas went back to Medak district and registered a complaint about the incident. He told the police that he was on its way to Uttar Pradesh when he stopped his vehicle in the district for dinner where the unidentified robbers stole the smartphones.

Fortunately, the thieves could only steel 20 percent of the total consignment, he added.

The police have registered a case and formed teams to identify and arrest the suspects involved in the robbery.

“Though there were CCTV cameras at the dhaba, there were so many vehicles parked and we are unable to trace them,” a police official told the driver.

