KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftekhar Shirwani on Monday launched the ‘Smoke-Free Pakistan’ app in Karachi in order to stop smoking, ARY News reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony here in Karachi, he said the city government will make sure the implementation of the ban on smoking at all public places.

The app is a part of the anti-tobacco awareness campaign and was prepared under National Institute of Health (NIH).

With the launch of the Smoke-Free Pakistan App, citizens can now register a complaint against smoking.

Earlier, the railway police had imposed ban over smoking in trains and railway stations.

The office of the Inspector General of Railway Police has issued a circular imposing ban over tobacco smoking in the railways’ department.

The tobacco ban will also be enforced at all railway stations and offices of the department across the country along with the trains.

The ban was imposed under the Anti-Tobacco Ordinance 2002 on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, the letter said.

