Coronavirus fears: Govt imposes ban on smoking in public transport

KARACHI: With 15 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Saturday imposed a ban on smoking in intra-city buses, ARY News reported.

The Sindh transport minister Awais Qadir Shah, in a statement, has said that besides smoking, there will be a complete ban over accomodating more passengers in buses than its capacity.

The transport minister has advised passengers to avoid shaking hands with people during travelling in buses. He has asked transporters to make sure the ban on smoking in public transport.

“Bus owners should keep hand sanitizers in buses, coaches,” said Shah, adding that strict action will be taken against those found involved in violating the ban.

Isolation hospital established

The provincial govt has also established a special hospital in Sindh for keeping COVID-19 patients under isolation.

Advisor to Sindh chief minister on law Murtaza Wahab, in a Tweet, has said the special hospital will have 120 beds and 16 ventilators.

“Hospital with 120 beds and 16 ventilators has been specifically established by Sindh govt for keeping Covid-19 patients under isolation. The location is not being disclosed for strategic purposes,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Advisory for employees

The Sindh government on Friday issued an advisory for the government employees detailing preventive measures to be taken during their official work as country’s coronavirus tally jumped to 28 patients.

The advisory asked the employees to refrain from coming into close contact with each other during the office work especially avoiding handshakes.

