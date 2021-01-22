Web Analytics
Smoking by a man at the carriage leaves fellow passengers fuming

Smoking at an underground carriage by a man in London left the fellow passengers fuming.

Video footage showed the man reclining on his seat on the Piccadilly Line with what appeared to be a cigarette in his hand.

Another passenger filmed the man as he lifted the cigarette to his lips before exhaling a puff of smoke in the confined space.

It is thought the smoker was filmed on January 15. The clip, which was shared on social media, has since gained more than 31,140 views.

One person said: ‘If only I was there….. I’d give a disapproving sigh before moving to another carriage.’

Another person added: ‘Can’t believe everyone looking and not saying anything.’

It is not known if any arrests have been made.

Anyone caught smoking on the London Underground faces a £1,000 fine after it was banned in 1984.

