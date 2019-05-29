FM Qureshi meets Indonesian counterpart, agree upon increasing bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his Indonesian counterpart today, Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties along with regional and international matters, ARY News reported.

Qureshi and Retno Marsudi exchanged pleasantries while Qureshi congratulated the Indonesian Foreign Minister on President, Joko Widodo’s second victory in the general elections.

Qureshi told Marsudi that Pakistan looked at Indonesia as a country of great value and importance in the region.

Indonesia and Pakistan’s relation dates decades back, he also stressed upon a need for a concerted effort to strengthen bilateral ties between two of the biggest Muslim countries in the world.

Both ministers agreed on bettering the “Joint economic commission.”

Qureshi thanked the foreign dignitary on Indonesia’s support lent towards Pakistan for ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) membership.

Cultivating ties in Defence,Technology, Agriculture and Education was emphasized upon by both ministers.

