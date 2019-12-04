Police foil bid to smuggle betel nuts worth millions in water tanker

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle betel nuts in the city, using water tanker and arrested two people for their involvement, ARY NEWS reported.

In west district of the city, police carried out a raid to recover a water tanker filled with 20,000 kilograms of betel nuts.

The police was astonish to find out a huge quantity of betel nuts in the tanker, said SSP West, who said that recovered item is worth over 16.6 million in the market.

He said two of the suspects involved in transporting the betel nuts were also arrested and shifted to another location for further probe into the case.

The recovered item was also handed over to the custom authorities for further action against the culprits involved in importing it from abroad.

Read More: PMSA seizes large consignment of smuggled liquor at Makran Coast

In March 2019, the Anti-Smuggling Organization on Sunday raided a warehouse in Karachi and recovered more than 6,000 kilogram smuggled betel nuts and lakhs of cigarettes.

More than 140,000 packets of cigarettes worth Rs2.2 million and chewing tobacco worth Rs1.1 million were recovered during the raid in Shershah area.

Deputy Collector Customs Mohammed Faisal said two suspects were also arrested from the warehouse.

Comments

comments