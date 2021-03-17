Snake catcher discovers over 50 snake skins from roof of a house

The snake catcher has discovered more than 50 snake skins from a rooftop of a Gold Coast home which left the family in shock.

The discovery was made by Reid Newell from Snake Catchers Brisbane and Gold Coast who had been called out to the Currumbin home last week.

After climbing into the roof of the house, he estimated that around 57 snakeskins were there – but no live snakes.

The snake catcher posted the pictures to the Snake Catchers Facebook page with a caption, “Snake skins galore!” He added that the owners of a property in Currumbin were shocked when they saw how many snake skins they had in their roof. “These are just some of the skins that I pulled out of 7 x 7-metre roof space. How many skins can you see?”

Reid Newell told The Courier-Mail that there were skins from different types of snakes including carpet pythons and common tree snakes.

He assumed that the residents might do some cleaning on the roof the day beforehand, which probably made a lot of noise and scared anything hiding there before he arrived there.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, I’ve been in quite a lot of roofs and the most I’ve seen before that was maybe four or five, so this was a massive jump.”

“I told them the amount of skins from multiple species was crazy to me and I think they thought that was pretty cool,” said Newell, adding that a roof is a great place for snakes to regulate their bodies and hide while they digest the food that they have eaten.

According to 7 News, the homeowners had only just moved into the house, so the discovery made for a pretty interesting housewarming present.

It’s thought the previous owners may have kept poultry on the property, which could have attracted mice, then snakes.

