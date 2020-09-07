Snake slithers into bank’s strong room in India

In a shocking incident, a 4-feet long cobra, one of the most venomous snakes, slithered into a bank’s strong room in Odisha, India.

According to the details, the incident took place at State Bank of India IMMT (Institute of Mineral & Material Technology) branch in Bhubaneswar area of Odisha.

The bank’s officials stunned to see a yellow-colored spectacled cobra when they opened the strong room to get cash for the day.

The staffers shut the door immediately and called snake helpline. The rescue officials, after 10 minutes of searching, caught the snake from underneath the iron chest where the cash was kept. During the entire episode all the banking activities at the branch remained suspended and the customers had to wait till the conclusion of the operation.

