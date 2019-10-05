This Snapchat filter on President Donald Trump looks hilarious

An ardent Snapchat user Colleen McNamara’s video of President Donald Trump with a Snapchat filter is the funniest thing on the internet today.

The video doing rounds on social media shows the US President talking about the border wall and ‘the moat’ but the added graphics of giraffe ears, googly eyes, and his high-pitched voiceover makes it quite funny.

The video was a feature of The Week in Trump. Twitter users died laughing seeing the hilarious video. This is how they reacted:

People want news channels to use this filter.

I vote that all news networks use this filter from now on. — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) October 2, 2019

This guy came up with his own version, which features donuts by the way.

And another one to brighten your day! pic.twitter.com/VthCuWHVka — Polly Wright (@pollywaffle73) October 2, 2019

It reminded some people of.

This reminds me of something… but agreed. pic.twitter.com/1mjwGncfTe — Blue S. Badella 🎨🐍 (@BlueGorgon) October 2, 2019

This woman’s day was made seeing the funny video.

I was having a really, really bad day. Until I saw this. Thank you 💙 — Cheryl K. 🌎 (@JellyBeanzDream) October 2, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined the popular social media platform, Snapchat earlier this week as well.

