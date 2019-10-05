Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


This Snapchat filter on President Donald Trump looks hilarious

Donald Trump, Snapchat filter

An ardent Snapchat user Colleen McNamara’s video of President Donald Trump with a Snapchat filter is the funniest thing on the internet today.

The video doing rounds on social media shows the US President talking about the border wall and ‘the moat’ but the added graphics of giraffe ears, googly eyes, and his high-pitched voiceover makes it quite funny.

The video was a feature of The Week in Trump. Twitter users died laughing seeing the hilarious video. This is how they reacted:

People want news channels to use this filter.

This guy came up with his own version, which features donuts by the way.

It reminded some people of.

This woman’s day was made seeing the funny video.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined the popular social media platform, Snapchat earlier this week as well.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Fleet of glowing ‘UFOs’ filmed floating in middle of ocean

Offbeat

‘Incredibly rare’ monkey born at Australian zoo

Offbeat

Viral Video: Woman remains calm despite parachute malfunction

Offbeat

Man tried to kill ex-wife with homemade bomb: police


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close