Meme maker uses Snapchat’s gender-swapping filter to recreate Bollywood songs and the results are hilarious!

Snapchat’s latest gender changing filter has taken social media by storm and people are just posting not only their own ‘opposite gender’ pictures but many are also trying it on pictures of famous celebrities and politicians.

People are really having fun but what this Abu Dhabi meme maker did with the filter is just awesome and hilarious at the same time.

The man used Bollywood songs and acted as both the hero and heroin  using the gender swapping filter.

“I think I’ve made the correct use of this snapchat filter,” wrote Youtuber Rohit Bharti while posting the videos on Twitter.

And yes, the videos have gone viral

Snapchat rolled out the filter earlier this month and it has quickly become the next big thing on the internet as people are sharing their ‘opposite gender looks with hilarious comments’

Here is how people are using it and some are even calling it the best Snapchat filter ever!

