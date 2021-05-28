Web Analytics
Sniffer dogs detect 14 more Covid-infected passengers at airport

sniffer dogs Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Sniffer dogs deployed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport to pick out Covid-19-infected people have successfully detected another 14 patients carrying coronavirus from a private airline, reported ARY News.

According to the details, 166 passengers had landed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport on a private airline’s flight today, and their samples for COVID-19 were taken.

Fortunately, the dogs at the airport detected the deadly virus in 14 of the flyers’ samples.

When the flyers’ samples were tested for Covid-19, all of them was found to be carrying the deadly virus, according to airport administration.

Also Read: Trained on smelly socks, bio-detection dogs sniff out COVID-19

Sniffer dogs have also been deployed at the New Islamabad International Airport to identify COVID-19 patients entering Pakistan from abroad.

The Pakistan Army provided specially trained dogs to airport authorities after approval of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

