Sniffer dogs detect Covid-infected passenger at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Two sniffer dogs trained to pick out Covid-19-infected people have been deployed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, reported ARY News.

Sources said officials at the airport have started using trained Covid-19 sniffer dogs to detect infected passengers.

177 passengers arrived at the Peshawar airport on board a private airline’s flight today, they said. When the flyers’ samples were tested for Covid-19, one of them was found to be carrying the deadly virus, they added.

The dogs helped detect the virus in one of the passengers by sniffing their swabs, the sources said.

Dogs specially trained to detect Covid-19 have also been deployed at the New Islamabad Airport.

The Pakistan Army provided specially trained dogs to airport authorities after approval of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

