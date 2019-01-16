Snowfall adds to chill in Skardu, other northern areas

SKARDU: Snowfall in Skardu and other parts of the northern areas of the country added to the chill, plummeting the temperatures there as low as -12 degrees Celsius.

As per details, the plains of Skardu received four inches of snow while its surrounding areas received 3 to 4 inches of snow, disrupting road traffic in these areas.

The temperature recorded in Skardu following the snowfall was -12 degree Celsius, according to the weather department.

The Pakistan Metrological Department said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country as a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect northern areas of the country tomorrow (Thursday).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The weather is likely to remain chilly with overcast skies and chances of drizzle at isolated places in Kohat and Rawalpindi divisions today.

The weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours.

Yesterday’s lowest minimum temperature:

Astore, Skardu -14°C, Bagrote -13°C, Kalam -12°C, Gupis -09°C, Hunza, Malamjabba -07°C, Rawalakot -06°C, Dir -05°C, Drosh, Gilgit, Quetta, Parachinar -04°C, Murree, Bunji, Chillas -02°C, Kakul, Balakot, Zhob, Muzaffarabad, Mirkhani -01°C.

