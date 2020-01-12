Snowfall hampers relief work in quake-hit Gilgit

GILGIT: Bad weather and heavy snowfall are hampering relief efforts in earthquake-hit areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that extremely harsh cold weather, chilling winds and snowfall are multiplying the miseries of quake-affected people and creating obstacles in the relief operation.

The sources said that the survivors could not sleep in their homes owing to aftershocks. The quake-hit people of GB demanded of the government to resolve their issues at earliest.

Earlier on December 31, Aftershocks of the Monday night’s 5.6 magnitude earthquake had continued in Gilgit and adjoining areas.

The tremors had also jolted Mingora, Swat and other areas. The people had passed their night in extreme cold weather in open spaces out of fear of the aftershocks.

The earthquake had triggered landslides in the region at various points which blocked strategic Karakoram Highway and other roads. The highway had remained blocked near Murtazaabad, Nilt Nagar and Sost after landslides hit it, the police department of the region had said.

Gilgit-Skardu road had also blocked near Kachura, Astak and Shingus-Bulachi after heavy landslides, due to earthquake.

