Social activist Shaheena Shaheen shot dead in Turbat  

GWADAR: A renowned social activist and a journalist from Gwadar, Shaheena Shaheen was on Saturday shot dead by unidentified men in Turbat, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, she was killed at a housing quarter in Turbat and unidentified men left her body at a hospital.

Shaheena Shaheen was also an editor of a Balochi magazine.

Law enforcing authorities have shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities besides also starting a probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of violence including attacks on security personnel have been reported from the Turbat area in past.

On July 21, at least one person was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a bomb blast at a market in Turbat.

According to the Police, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Turbat Bazar.

Law enforcement agencies reached the spot and have cordoned off the area. The rescue officials shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and formalities.

Following the incident, the Balochistan chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan, condemned the attack and expressed grief at the loss of life.

“Anti-state elements will not succeed in their nefarious plans,” he added.

The chief minister directed authorities concerned with the matters to leave no stone unturned in providing the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

