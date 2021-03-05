A social media influencer from London landed in trouble for trying to get free meals from a restaurant in return for promotion on his page, however, the action went extremely wrong as he was directed to the police station by chefs.

The chefs of a restaurant called Four Legs played a hilarious prank on a social media influencer named Christopher Jesse Okon who claimed to have over 50,000 followers. The chefs shared a chat where the influencer was asking for free meals in return for the promotion of the restaurant.

Okon reportedly offered the restaurant to put a swipe up link to direct his followers to their website.

They agreed to provide him a free meal and asked him to collect the food from Tolpuddle Street in Islington. The influencer okayed to pick up the food parcels from the provided address. Later, the chefs directed him to a nearby police station.

The influencer later clarified that he only wanted to provide the eatery with exposure on his platform he did not force them to give him a meal. He added that they could have simply denied it and slammed the restaurant for sharing the chat on social media and insulting him in public.

