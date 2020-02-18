Social media rules meant for regulation, not curbing expression: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that new rules are being introduced only to protect citizens and regulate social media in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting to review social media rules, PM Imran said that the new rules were not prepared to curb freedom of expression or victimize political opponents.

He said that the United Kingdom, Singapore and other countries were also introducing such laws to protect their citizens.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to take all stake holders on board ahead of implementing the rules.

The meeting also reviewed response and feedback on the regulations and its impact on freedom of expression.

Officials from the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Law, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other relevant authorities were present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the federal government had decided to review the newly formulated laws aimed at regulating social media platforms.

Sources privy to the development relayed Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned a meeting to discuss the matter.

