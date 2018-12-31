Socio-economic development directly linked with quality education: President Alvi  

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that socio-economic development of the country is directly linked with quality education.

Chairing a 38th meeting of Senate of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) in Karachi, Arif Alvi said that educational institutions must make all possible efforts to impart quality education at par with international standards and practices.

According to a statement released from his house, President Alvi underlined that socio-economic development of the country is top most priority of the Government. He was also briefed in detail regarding the initiatives being taken and issues faced by the university.

The president said that quality education and human resource development is of paramount importance in this regard. He stressed that universities must prepare our youth in such a way that they could meet the challenges of modern era and play their constructive role in progress and prosperity of the homeland.

