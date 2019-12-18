Socio-economic development linked with advancement in IT: President Alvi 

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the socio-economic development of the country is linked with the development of information technology and it has huge potential to turn around the country’s economy, ARY News reported.

Chairing the 1st meeting of the board of governors, National Information Technology Board (NITB) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that IT held immense potential and all out efforts must be made to incorporate modern technologies in various sectors towards improving governance structure.

In a statement, he emphasized that the empowerment of NITB under the new ordinance would intensify its efforts for conversion of public sector organizations to e-governance to ensure better services delivery.

During the meeting, various items of the agenda came under discussion and number of decisions and incorporation of these technologies in different sectors was deliberated upon, read the statement.

Earlier on April 19, President Dr. Arif Alvi had declared research in the field of Information Technology key to socio-economic development in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT and Telecom, who had called on him at his office in Islamabad, President Dr. Arif Alvi had said that the government was cognizant of the potential and significance of IT sector and added that they made it a national priority.

The president had said that IT sector could play a major role in poverty elevation in the country. He had further said, “4th industrial revolution was changing the way that we live and work.”

