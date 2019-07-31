‘Socio-economic development deeply linked with advancement in IT’: President Alvi  

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that socio-economic development was deeply linked with the advancement in information technology (IT) sector, making it all the more important for a developing country like Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued by his office, President Alvi said that incorporating IT was of paramount importance for sustainable economic development of a country in today’s tech-driven world.

Talking to a delegation of Ministry of Information and Technology, led by the Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, President Alvi said, “Knowledge-economy is a pre-requisite to the comprehensive development of Pakistan for which we must provide distant learning to our populace who could not afford formal education and ensure its high quality.”

He said that artificial intelligence was poised to unleash the next wave of digital disruption, as already seen in real-life benefits for early adopting firms, making it more urgent than ever for all to accelerate their digital transformations.

The president further said that artificial intelligence promised benefits as well as posed urgent challenges that cut across firms, developers, governments, and workers.

He said, “We must, therefore, prepare ourselves to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence and minimize its perils.”

Dr Alvi said there was also need to grapple with emerging ethical, legal and regulatory challenges that could otherwise holdback artificial intelligence.

