Software engineer among three held for ‘attempting to break ATM’

KARACHI: Police claimed on Saturday to have foiled a bid to break automated teller machine (ATM) at a private bank near Habib Chowrangi and arrested three suspects, reported ARY News.

The police said two other accused managed to escape from the scene. A pistol, gas cylinder, police cap and explosive device were seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

The held suspects were identified as Waqar, Shan and Zohaib. Suspect Waqar is a software engineer, according to SSP West Shaukat Ali Khatian.

The two accused who escaped were identified as Kamran and Sikanadar.

Earlier, in Feb this year, police had foiled a bid to break into an automated teller machine (ATM) kiosk near the city’s UP Mor.

The police arrested two men who were allegedly trying to break into the ATM machine using a screw driver. Weapons and various tools were seized from their possession, said a police official.

He said the accused were attempting to steal cash from the ATM machine. “They also entered into the bank by way of the ATM, but the police foiled their robbery bid by acting in a timely manner.”

Comments

comments