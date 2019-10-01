Actress Sohai Ali Abro shared a sneak peek into how she achieved the look of an acid attack victim for her drama Surkh Chandni, that aired on ARY Digital.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video and revealed that she sat through almost four hours of prosthetic makeup to get the look.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what the actual acid attack survivors have to live with,” she wrote.

She added “We obviously couldn’t nail the look everyday because of limited resources and we had to go through a lot of trial and error to create the right kind of illusion onscreen.”

The starlet thanked the makeup artists as well. “Special thanks to our SFX artists Ashraf and Fayyaz bhai for all the research and hardwork they had to put in each day to create this.”

The drama serial highlighted the plight of acid attack victims and talked about consent as Aida, played by Abro, was burnt because she refused a proposal but didn’t let that dampen her spirits.

Abro has been lauded for taking up a challenging role and for her impeccable acting. Surkh Chandni aired from June 12 to September 24.

Comments

comments