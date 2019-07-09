PPP’s Sohail Anwar Siyal appears before NAB in assets case

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Sindh’s former home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on Tuesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur, in a case pertaining to assets beyond means, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Siyal reached the NAB office along with the relevant record.

The PPP leader is accused of financial irregularities in Larkana Development Authority.

On June 29, the Sindh High Court had granted protective bail to Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal in a National Accountability Bureau’s corruption inquiry.

Siyal approached the SHC for obtaining protective bail against the initiation of the inquiry by the Bureau pertaining to his assets and alleged illegal occupation of state land for a housing society.

The petitioner’s counsel had submitted that NAB had initiated an inquiry against the petitioner and his family members pertaining to properties of the former home minister and his alleged involvement in the illegal occupation of state land for a housing scheme.

The court, granting protective bail to the former home minister for a surety of Rs1 million, issued notices to NAB and directed the petitioner to cooperate in the investigation.

Comments

comments